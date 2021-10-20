INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $15,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.