Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.83

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 2850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

