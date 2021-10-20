Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. Incyte has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

