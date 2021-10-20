IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 3%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 55,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 134,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$159.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

