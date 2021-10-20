imbrex Hits Market Capitalization of $97,459.72 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. imbrex has a total market cap of $97,459.72 and $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00088839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

