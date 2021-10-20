IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

