IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.92

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$47.92 and last traded at C$47.80, with a volume of 19591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.37.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.2317956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

