IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $216.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in IDEX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Mirova increased its stake in IDEX by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

