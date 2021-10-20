IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $697.13 Million

Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $697.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $701.80 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 349,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,972. IDEX has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

