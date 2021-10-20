ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.18. 1,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Airport Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America.

