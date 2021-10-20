Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Up 11.2%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price shot up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 210,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.