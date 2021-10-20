ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00065284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00098289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,274.78 or 1.00430744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.02 or 0.06007935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

