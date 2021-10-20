Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

