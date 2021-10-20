iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.54 and a 52-week high of C$75.30.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.