Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $88,148.76 and approximately $174.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00066615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00071096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,353.99 or 0.99821943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.45 or 0.06102455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020762 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

