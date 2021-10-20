HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 60,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,803,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.