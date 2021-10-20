Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.20 ($61.41) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,371.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.46.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

