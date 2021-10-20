Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €66.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €66.00 ($77.65) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($61.58).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.20 ($61.41) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,371.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

