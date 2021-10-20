Hugh M. Queener Sells 8,119 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $88,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

