Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

