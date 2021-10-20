Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 201,482 shares.The stock last traded at $73.70 and had previously closed at $73.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Get Hub Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.