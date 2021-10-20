Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 201,482 shares.The stock last traded at $73.70 and had previously closed at $73.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
