HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,139,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

