Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Hoth Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,229,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

