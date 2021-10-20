Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 153.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 981,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,658,000 after acquiring an additional 594,627 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $2,641,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $588,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

