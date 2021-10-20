Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes $18.27 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 237,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

BCO opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

