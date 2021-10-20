Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 31,180 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,180 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,038 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.