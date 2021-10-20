Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 180,640 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180,640 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,053,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

NOG opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.