Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $49.32 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Korn Ferry worth $49,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $2,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $10,135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

