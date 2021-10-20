Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,230 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $35,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

