Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 156,581 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.