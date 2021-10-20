Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 535,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

