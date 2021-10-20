Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Honda Motor worth $81,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

