HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Down to $42.88

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.88, but opened at $41.64. HomeStreet shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $902.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

