HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 42,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,214,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

