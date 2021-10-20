Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $140.24. 1,500,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

