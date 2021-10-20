Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLT opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

