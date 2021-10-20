Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.