Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HGBL opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $77,751.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,917 shares of company stock worth $138,047 and sold 190,275 shares worth $364,955. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

