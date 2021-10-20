Helpico Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 320.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $1,862.49 and $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00065755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00100609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.81 or 1.00159468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.95 or 0.06075489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.