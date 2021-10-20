Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.02

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 4755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

