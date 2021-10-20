Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Headwater Exploration traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 410934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$964.90 million and a P/E ratio of 119.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.