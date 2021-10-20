Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

CDDRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. 13,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.