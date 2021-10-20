HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $45.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HHR stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 143,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

