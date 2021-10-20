Head-To-Head Review: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

94.1% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Everest Re Group and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.14 $514.15 million $7.46 37.08 Tiptree $810.30 million 0.64 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73% Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus target price of $292.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Everest Re Group pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Tiptree on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.