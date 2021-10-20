Head to Head Contrast: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Umpqua alerts:

This table compares Umpqua and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 3.22 -$1.52 billion ($0.84) -24.77 Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.71 $11.98 million $0.66 25.23

Provident Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Umpqua pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Umpqua has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 34.90% 18.56% 1.68% Provident Bancorp 22.33% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Umpqua and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 7 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Umpqua currently has a consensus price target of $18.93, suggesting a potential downside of 9.04%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Umpqua.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Umpqua on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.