Head to Head Contrast: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AppLovin and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A TrueCar 30.84% -3.75% -3.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 24.55 -$125.19 million N/A N/A TrueCar $278.68 million 1.45 $76.54 million ($0.19) -22.21

TrueCar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AppLovin and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92 TrueCar 0 3 3 0 2.50

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $88.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 37.24%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats TrueCar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

