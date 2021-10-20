Head to Head Comparison: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.42 $53.62 million N/A N/A Marin Software $29.98 million 3.88 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.96%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Marin Software on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

