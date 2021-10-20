Head to Head Analysis: Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolarityTE and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -266.25% -103.16% -56.19% Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PolarityTE and Caribou Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolarityTE and Caribou Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.47 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.49 Caribou Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caribou Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats PolarityTE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

