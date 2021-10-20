HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

