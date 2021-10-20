Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

