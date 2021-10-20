Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,100 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 18.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989,642 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

